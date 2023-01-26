HKJC: Chinese New Year race day sees highest betting since 1997

The Class 1 Chinese New Year Cup Handicap saw attendance of 84,394.

The HK Jockey Club has reported wagers of HK$2.06bn (US$263.06m).

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reported that this year’s Class 1 Chinese New Year Cup Handicap attached HK$2.06bn (US$263.06m) in bets. That’s the highest since 1997 and up 10 per cent from HK$1.86bn (US$238m) in 2021. There were 11 races this year and 84,394 people reportedly attended.

Hong Kong racing continues on Sunday (29 January) with the G1 Stewards’ Cup (1600m) and the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1600m).

Last July, the HKJC posted turnover of HK$140bn (US$17.8bn) for the 2021/22 season. The HKJC hosted 836 horse races domestically and broadcast 281 races from overseas. Revenue was split HK$129.9bn (US$16.5bn) from local racing and HK$1.76bn (US$224m) from international broadcasts.