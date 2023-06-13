HKJC Apprentice Jockeys’ School opens applications

Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Apprentice Jockeys’ School is recruiting racing trainees.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has begun its recruitment process for racing trainees, looking to enter the horse racing industry. The school, which falls under the Racing Talent Training Centre, aims to promote diversified development and cultivate talent for various roles within the industry.

The closing date for applications is Saturday, July 29. According to the HKJC, prospective candidates, “aged 15 or above, who have completed Form Three education, are diligent, with a positive attitude, have a passion and aptitude for sports, are encouraged to apply.”

There are no height restrictions or prerequisites in terms of horse riding experience. As part of the selection process, fitness tests will be conducted in batches during July and August, followed by a riding test. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in an orientation camp, with the top 25 candidates securing a place in the programme.

Successful graduates of the programme will have the opportunity to pursue careers as apprentice jockeys, riding at racecourses such as Happy Valley and Sha Tin. Alternatively, they can explore other positions within the horse racing industry, including work rider, veterinary clinical technician, equestrian assistant, and farrier.

Amy Chan, executive manager of the Racing Talent Training Centre and Headmistress of the Apprentice Jockeys’ School, said: “We will mentor the trainees to develop their individual career path according to their talents and interests, providing them with all of the necessary professional training. We hope all of our students will benefit from their studies with us and better equip themselves for future challenges.”

Notable past graduates include jockey-turned-trainer Tony Cruz, champion trainers Frankie Lor and Ricky Yiu, Francis Lui, the trainer of Horse of the Year Golden Sixty, as well as jockeys Vincent Ho, Matthew Chadwick, and Derek Leung.

