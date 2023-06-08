Three NZ owners have been granted permits to race horses in Hong Kong

They will be among the first foreigners allowed to regularly race horses in Hong Kong.

New Zealand racing owners have been granted permits for regular racing.

New Zealand.- Three New Zealand racing owners have been granted permits to regularly race horses in Hong Kong. While foreign-owned horses have been allowed to compete in international meetings, racing on a regular basis had previously been exclusively reserved for Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) members.

However, recent changes by the HKJC have opened opportunities for a limited number of overseas members. The New Zealand recipients are Sir Peter Vela, owner of New Zealand Bloodstock and Pencarrow Stud, his daughter Petrea Vela, former managing director of NZB and current board member, and Greg Tomlinson, breeder and owner of Nearco Stud.

The granting of Private Purchase Import Permits (PPs) enables them to send horses with prior Hong Kong racing experience to compete for prize money under their ownership and colours.