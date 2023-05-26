Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints Martin Liao as deputy chairman

Martin Liao replaces Eric Li, who has retired.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced the appointment of Martin Liao as the new deputy chairman of the club. He replaces Eric Li Ka Cheung, who has retired from the Board of Stewards.

Liao has been a member of the club since 1988. He became a voting member in 2002 and a steward in 2013. Liao is a barrister and was called to the Bar in England and Wales in 1984 and in Hong Kong in 1985. He has been a non-official member of the Hong Kong Executive Council since 2016 and a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council since 2012. He is chairman of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

A standing committee member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, he has served as chairman or a member of several statutory and advisory bodies and is an independent non-executive director of two listed companies. He has served as a member of the HKJC’s Board of Stewards since 2010 and assumed the role of deputy chairman in September 2022.

Club chairman Michael Lee said: “On behalf of the Board of Stewards, I would like to thank Eric for his dedicated and committed service to the Club.

“He has served on no less than 17 Club’s committees over the years, including at various times as chairman of the Audit, Finance and General Purposes, Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course, Membership and Investment committees. Eric’s extensive experience, not only in the accounting industry but of social welfare, where he has a most distinguished record, has been of great benefit to the Club. We will greatly miss his wise counsel.”