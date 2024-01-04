HKJC appoints Gary Delooze as executive director of information technology

Gary Delooze, new executive director of information technology at the HKCJ. Credit: HKJC.

Delooze will be a member of the Board of Management and report directly to chief executive officer, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

He will lead the Information Technology division, focusing on aligning IT strategy with business priorities. His responsibilities include IT efficiency, resilience, and innovation in applications and systems.

According to the HKJC, Delooze has extensive experience in digital transformation, cloud, agile delivery, and operational resilience. In addition to leading large teams, he has worked on projects in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Hong Kong. Previous roles include chief information officer at the Co-operative Bank in the UK and chief information officer/chief technology officer at Nationwide Building Society.

Delooze has also led IT consulting at PwC, Ernst & Young and IBM. He holds a first class honours degree in computer science from the University of Salford.

