HK Jockey Club CEO elected president of IHSC

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges will replace Ingmar De Vos, who has served as president since 2019.

Hong Kong.- Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, president of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, has been named to replace Ingmar De Vos as president of the International Horse Sports Confederation (IHSC). Engelbrecht-Bresges was elected at the organisation’s general assembly, which was held online.

The IHSC was formed in 2013 following the merger of the Fédération Equestre International (FEI) and the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA). Engelbrecht-Bresges has served as IFHA’s president representative at the IHSC Congress. He has been the chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club since 2007.

He is also president of the Asian Racing Federation, which comprises 27 national racing authorities and racing-related organisations from Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “I am very grateful to be elected President of the IHSC and must pay tribute to Ingmar, whose leadership at the helm of the Confederation has been significantly important and impactful for global horse sport.”

De Vos, who became president in 2019, said: “I am very pleased to pass the Presidential baton to Winfried and I know that the IHSC will benefit greatly from his capable leadership.

“With his vast experience in horse racing and his commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of equine and human athletes, Winfried also has a thorough understanding of the needs and expectations of the industry in the years to come.”