HKJC and Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong launch community programme

They’re offering volleyball experiences to students, underprivileged residents and people with disabilities.

Hong Kong.- With the Volleyball Association of Hong Kong, China, the HKJC has launched the Jockey Club Community Volleyball Programmes. It aims to provide opportunities for students, the underprivileged and those with disabilities to experience volleyball at the Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong.

The partnership was formally inaugurated during the opening ceremony of the tournament held at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Guests included government officials, sports authorities, and representatives from the HKJC and the Volleyball Association of Hong Kong, China.

The programmes consist of over 200 volunteers recruited and trained to assist with the tournament, including receiving participating teams and supporting venue set-up and promotion activities. During the six-day tournament between 11 and 16 June, over 6,000 students, underprivileged residents, and people with disabilities received complimentary tickets. To promote social inclusion, a school programme promoted sitting volleyball.

