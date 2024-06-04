HKJC opens applications for Racing Trainee Programme

The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Apprentice Jockeys’ School is recruiting racing trainees.

Hong Kong.- The Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Racing Talent Training Centre (RTTC) is accepting applications for a new intake of racing trainees until July 5. There are opportunities in various roles such as jockeys, work riders, farriers, equestrian assistants and veterinary clinical technicians.

Andrew Harding, the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) executive director, Racing said: “The club is committed to training racing talents and providing resources to various training programmes, encouraging more young people to join the horse racing industry. This recruitment effort further demonstrates the club’s dedication to continuously cultivating racing talents and promoting Hong Kong’s world-class racing industry.”

Applicants must be 15 or older and have completed Form 3 or higher education. There are no height restrictions or prior riding experience necessary. Riding instructors at the Apprentice Jockeys’ School will organise riding and fitness assessments in July and August to identify potential candidates for shortlisting and enrollment in an orientation camp. The top 25 candidates will then be chosen to join the program.

Amy Chan, club head of Racing Talent Training and Headmistress of the Apprentice Jockeys’ School, commented: “The training provided by the RTTC not only produces jockeys and riders but also prepares trainees for other crucial roles within Hong Kong racing, such as instructors, farriers, and many more.”

Jockey Angus Chung, who joined the Apprentice Jockeys’ School as a Racing Trainee in 2017, said: “The structured training and trust from the club have helped me find an ideal path tailored to my interests and capabilities in the racing industry. I have also greatly benefited from our world-class instructors on my journey to becoming a competitive jockey.”

Upon completion of the training program, graduates will receive a certificate equivalent to Level 1 to Level 3, accredited by The Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, enhancing their employability.

