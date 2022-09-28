HK Police seize 16,000 lottery tickets headed for China and Macau

Authorities believe the tickets were being smuggled for sale in mainland China and Macau.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has found that 600 of the tickets were already redeemable for prizes totalling around HK$70,000.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department has intercepted a river vessel in waters west of Hong Kong and seized around 16,000 lottery tickets. It’s believed the tickets were going to be smuggled to China and Macau.

The purchase price of the tickets has been estimated at around HK$330,000. The Hong Kong Jockey Club has verified the tickets and found that around 600 were already redeemable for prizes totalling around HK$70,000.

There is a demand for Hong Kong lottery tickets in mainland China and Macau because of relatively high jackpots. The top prize, which requires all six numbers to be drawn, has hit HK$24m after three successive rollovers. The minimum top prize for Mark Six is ​​HK$8m.

The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department believed each ticket would be resold, generating a profit of HK$4 to HK$13 per sale. The minimum bet for Mark Six tickets is HK$10.