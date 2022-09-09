HK Jockey Club appoints Michael Lee as chairman

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has announced that Michael T H Lee will be the new chairman of the club while Eric Li Ka Cheung will be deputy chairman.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has appointed Michael T H Lee as chairman. He will replace Philip N L Chen who stepped down from the board of stewards at the conclusion of the annual general meeting after having served 16 years as a club steward, the past two as chairman.

Lee has previously served as director of Oxer Holdings Limited and is currently a non-executive director of Hysan Development Company Limited, an Independent non-executive director of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited and a steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Eric Li Ka Cheung has been appointed as Deputy Chairman.

After the board meeting, Lee said “I am truly honoured to take up the leadership of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. With our world-class racing attracting even more fans across the globe and the very bright prospects ahead for the equine industry in the Greater Bay Area, this is a very exciting time for the Club.

“Equally, the Club remains strongly committed to its purpose – the Betterment of our Society. With the pandemic still posing a major challenge, we will work even harder to help those in need.”

In July, the HKJC appointed Michael Fitzsimons as executive director for wagering products. He will lead and drive the club’s wagering business, with responsibility for horse racing and football wagering and the Mark 6 lottery. He will also lead the international commingling business and China Sports Lottery cooperation development.

The HKJC has recently shared its financial results for the 2021/22 season and posted a turnover of HK$140bn (US$17.8bn). That figure represented a rise of 3 per cent when compared to the previous season, despite the ongoing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.