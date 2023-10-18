Macau promotional roadshow heads to Xiamen

Macau received nearly 6.7 million visitors in the second quarter of the year.

Macau is holding a roadshow in the port city to promote Macau as a “tourism plus” destination.

Macau.- A third ‘Macau Week’ roadshow will be held, this time in Xiamen, a port city in China’s Fujian province. According to the Macau government, the five-day event from October 26 to 30 is a strategic effort to present Macau as a “tourism plus” destination. There will be a dedicated zone for the city’s six casino operators.

The second quarter of 2023 saw 6.7 million visit Macau, 64.3 per cent of them from mainland China. The southeastern province of Fujian ranked fifth as an outbound market, contributing approximately 128,000 visitors.

To enhance the appeal of ‘Macau Week’, the Macao Government Tourism Office has publicised the availability of deals amounting to over RMB42m. These include offers on flights, accommodation, food and beverages.

Previous Macau Week events have been held in Qingdao, Shangdong province, and Tianjin city.