Health authorities close Grand Lisboa Palace due to Covid-19 cases

Macau.- The Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort has been closed by Macau health authorities after 13 new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the property. According to local media, authorities sealed the gates of the complex on Tuesday afternoon. It has been added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas.

The Grand Lisboa Palace will only be able to reopen its doors after July 11, once it had been downgraded to ‘yellow’ status.

SJM Holdings said in a statement: “SJM has always, and will continue, to maintain close communication with the Health Bureau and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, to support the authorities’ pandemic control measures, and holding the health and safety of its employees and of all visitors as a top priority.”

New cases of Covid-19 in Macau continue to appear. The tally of infections in the current outbreak had reached 941 by midnight on Monday, with 89 new cases in 24 hours.

On Monday, the Four Seasons mall at one of casino operator Sands China’s Cotai properties was forced to temporarily close due to Covid-19 cases among its staff. Entertainment venues (except casinos) in Macau remain closed along with outdoor recreation areas such as parks, gardens and beaches.