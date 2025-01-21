Macau hotels rates down for Chinese New Year

A Morgan Stanley survey has revealed that average daily rates for most hotels are expected to be 15-40 per cent lower than last year.

Macau.- A survey by Morgan Stanley has revealed that average daily rates (ADR) for hotels in Macau during the Chinese New Year (CNY) 2025 are expected to be 15-40 per cent lower than in 2024 and 10-30 per cent lower than during the October Golden Week in 2024.

The survey analysed ADR and occupancy data from 28 hotels in Macau, covering the CNY period from January 28 to February 4 (only public holiday days). It found the average standard room rate during that week is HK$3,911 (US$503).

The biggest price drops were seen at The Venetian Macau (down 60 per cent), Grand Lisboa Palace (down 54 per cent), Sands Macao and Versace Macau (both down 38 per cent). Some hotels have higher prices than last year. Rates at The Andaz Hotel at Galaxy Macau, the W Hotel at Melco’s Studio City and The Parisian Macao were up by 6 to 15 per cent.

Morgan Stanley said the lower room rates at some hotels may be due to market challenges and weaker demand than in previous peak periods, but predictions indicate that more visitors may come this year compared to 2024. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said she expects 185,000 visitors a day during the holiday period, with 8,000 from international markets.

This year, Macau will host three main events as part of the celebrations for the Chinese New Year. The first float parade is set to take place at Sai Van Lake on January 31, featuring performing groups from both Macau and Zhejiang province, Japan and South Korea, marking the city’s status as Culture City of East Asia 2025. A second parade, aimed at Areia Preta residents, is scheduled for February 8 in Ilha Verde.

There will be three 15-minute fireworks shows near the Macau Tower, with one on January 31 and two more on February 4 and February 12. The first display will start at 9:45pm, while the other two will start at 9:00pm. Two Golden Dragon community parades are planned for January 29 and 30.

