Cambodia aims to promote year-round tourism

Authorities aim to surpass the 6.7 million visits recorded in 2024.

Cambodia.- Huot Hak, the minister of tourism of Cambodia, said the country expects to receive 7.7 million international visitors this year. Hak noted that Cambodia received 6.7 million international tourists in 2024, a rise of 22.9 per cent year-on-year and up 1.4 per cent compared to 2019.

Hak said he is developing an action plan to increase the attractiveness of the country to the Muslim tourism market and eliminate the “low season” to promote steady tourism year-long. The country currently experiences a drop in visitor numbers between April and September, while the highest number of visitors is between October and March.

The government has cut tourist e-Visa prices from US$36 to US$30 and the fee for the regular Visa E) from US$42 to US$35.

