PAGCOR cuts e-games fees in the Philippines

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced a reduction in fees for e-games from 35 per cent to 30 per cent as of January 1. The rates for e-games run by integrated resorts will be cut to 25 per cent in recognition of physical operators’ overheads.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said: “By lowering our share rates, PAGCOR is creating a more favourable regulatory environment by encouraging unregistered online gaming operators to transition to the legal market.”

The fees are calculated as a fixed percentage of the gross gaming revenues (GGR). According to Tengco, the reductions will provide gaming operators with additional resources for marketing and help prevent promote growth and profitability within the sector.

Rates had already been decreased. Before 2023, PAGCOR was charging over 50 per cent of GGR.

Tengco said: “The gradual reduction of share rates has significantly contributed to the growth of the e-Games sector, which has become a key driver of the local gaming industry.”

PAGCOR has issued 1,188 licences for on-site and online gaming, up 13.57 per cent since 2023. Tengco said he expected the number to rise further.

