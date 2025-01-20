Chinese New Year events in Macau

Macau will host three main events

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has presented Macau’s New Year events. the MGTO director expects 185,000 visitors a day during the holiday period, with 8,000 from international markets.

Chinese New Year Golden Week will take place from January 28 to February 4. Macau will host a float parade, a golden dragon community parade, and a fireworks show at a cost of MOP34.8m (US$4.35m), a 3.2 per cent increase from the previous year. Some MOP18m will be funded by the city’s casino operators.

The first float parade is set to take place at Sai Van Lake on January 31, featuring performing groups from both Macau and Zhejiang province, Japan, and South Korea, marking the city’s status as Culture City of East Asia 2025. A second parade, aimed at Areia Preta residents, is scheduled for February 8 in Ilha Verde.

There will be three 15-minute fireworks shows near the Macau Tower, with one on January 31, and two more on February 4 and February 12. The first display will start at 9:45pm, while the other two will start at 9:00 PM. Two Golden Dragon community parades are planned for January 29 and 30.

