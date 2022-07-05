Macau’s Four Seasons mall closes amid Covid-19 cases among staff

Some 852 Covid-19 cases have been detected since the start of the most recent community outbreak.

Health authorities have ordered the temporary closure of the Four Seasons shopping mall after detecting 40 Covid-19 infections among workers.

Macau.- The Four Seasons mall at one of casino operator Sands China’s Cotai properties has been forced to temporarily close due to Covid-19 cases among its staff. According to health authorities, more than 40 positive cases were detected among sellers, cleaning workers, security agents and their colleagues and cohabitants.

The rest of the workers have been told not to go to work and have been asked to obtain four nucleic acid tests.

Sands China Ltd said in a statement: “Since the onset of the pandemic, Sands China has proactively complied with all related Health Bureau and Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) guidelines and will continue to do so, in order to safeguard the health and safety of team members and guests.”

Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak had risen to 852 as of midnight on Sunday. Entertainment venues (except casinos) in Macau remain closed along with outdoor recreation areas such as parks, gardens and beaches.