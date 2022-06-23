Macau: entertainment venues ordered to close amid new Covid-19 cases

The city is seeing one of its biggest Covid-19 outbreaks.

Authorities have registered 61 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Macau.- Measures are being stepped up in Macau due to its new outbreak of Covid-19 cases. Chief executive Ho Iat Seng has now ordered the shutdown of entertainment, sport and leisure venues.

The closure will affect cinemas, theatres, indoor playgrounds, internet cafes, massage rooms, beauty salons, gyms and bars among other venues. Restaurants and liquor stores will not be allowed to provide in-restaurant dining services – only takeaway food. Casinos will remain open at least for now.

The Ministry of Health has reported 61 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in this outbreak to 110. Of those cases, 47 people have shown no symptoms so far. Local media has reported that positive cases were detected among workers from the Venetian Macao and the Galaxy Macau casino resorts in Cotai.

Yesterday it was revealed The Hotel and Casino Fortuna has been added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas after one of the hotel’s workers reportedly tested positive. A new round of centre-based testing has started today and will run until midnight on Friday (June 24).

Macau monthly GGR may fall to 9% of 2019 levels

Sanford C. Bernstein now predicts that this month’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) could be as low as just 9 per cent of 2019 levels. Compared to May, Macau’s GGR would be down by 31 per cent month-on-month. However, according to analysts, it could fall further if restrictions remain in place and new Covid-19 cases continue to appear.