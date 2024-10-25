Greyhound Racing SA appoints Gavin Harris as company director – industry experience

Harris will replace Ray Fewings.

Australia.- Greyhound Racing South Australia (GRSA) has named Gavin Harris as company director – industry experience. He will replace Ray Fewings, who has departed the board after seven years of service.

Harris has been involved in greyhound ownership, training, and breeding since 2000 and has served on the GRSA Industry Consultative Group for the last ten years. He has also held the position of secretary/treasurer at the Adelaide Greyhound Racing Club for over a decade and received life member status in 2022.

Harris has an Associate Diploma in Computer Studies, and a master’s degree in business administration. He is also a senior member of the Australian Computer Society.

Harris was selected by the Director Selection Panel, which includes representatives from both the government and the industry, and requires endorsement from the government along with approval from Consumer and Business Services.

GRSA chairman Grantley Stevens said: “We are excited to welcome Gavin Harris to the GRSA Board. “Gavin brings a wealth of knowledge from both inside and outside of the greyhound racing industry and his insights will be valuable as we tackle the recommendations of the Ashton Review.”

He added: “I would like to thank Ray for his efforts as a director over the past seven years. As a man who has been in the industry for more than 60 years, Ray provided many important contributions whilst on the board and we wish him all the best for the future, Stevens said.

Greyhound racing has been under scrutiny in South Australia. In April, the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds issued a call for a ban on the activity following the deaths of two dogs in 10 days at the Mount Gambier race track.

An investigation in the state last year suggested measures to improve the safety of animals and recommended hiring an independent inspector to oversee the changes in greyhound racing. In May, Sal Perna AM was appointed greyhound industry reform inspector (GIRI) to oversee Greyhound Racing South Australia’s actions in response to the recommendations made by former Victorian police commissioner Graham Ashton in an independent inquiry completed last December.

New Zealand greyhound racing: SAFE renews call for ban

In New Zealand, there have been calls for a ban on greyhound racing. Earlier this week, the animal rights organisation Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) renewed its calls following the death of a dog during a race at Addington Raceway in Christchurch on October 18. According to the animal rights group, the dog suffered a spinal fracture and had to be euthanised.

Campaign manager Emma Brodie said it was the fourth dog to die this season. She said: “It is both deeply upsetting and infuriating to witness injury after injury and death after death. This cycle of suffering must come to an end. This industry has shown time and again that it is incapable of change. The evidence of cruelty is undeniable, and the Government can no longer ignore it.”

The government has said that the future of greyhound racing would be determined this year. It’s analysing whether to maintain the current situation, make regulatory adjustments, or ban the industry entirely.