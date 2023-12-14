Report outlines reforms for South Australian greyhound racing industry

An independent enquiry has published 86 recommendations.

Australia.- The State Government has released the report from the Independent Inquiry into the Governance of the Greyhound Racing Industry. It makes 86 recommendations for modernisation.

The independent inquiry was conducted by former Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton. It concluded that the South Australian greyhound racing industry needs to undergo significant reform to continue operating.

The recommendations include animal welfare, integrity, and administrative reforms to be implemented by Greyhound Racing South Australia, overseen by an independent Greyhound Industry Reform Inspector (GIRI) appointed by the state.

Recommendations include better tracking of greyhounds from birth, the implementation of an on-track vet folder, hair testing as a more regular feature of drug testing, better track safety initiatives like increased straight-track racing and improvements to the Greyhounds As Pets programme.

The government has accepted the recommendations in principle and will begin the process of establishing the GIRI, noting that there may be a need for legislative reform. The inquiry was announced by the state government after an ABC report that showed dogs being kicked and punched at a property near Murray Bridge.

Premier Peter Malinauskas stated: “The findings of this Inquiry justify its establishment. The findings are sobering, and quite frankly, have left me disappointed and angry. Graham Ashton’s recommendations are clear – the greyhound industry must change urgently, or lose the broader support of South Australians to continue operating.

“We will not be taking the industry’s word for it. We will be appointing an inspector to satisfy the Government that real change is happening.”

Ashton said: “New standards are recommended in the report for caring for greyhounds that I believe would bridge the gap between current industry practices and community expectations. It is imperative for the future of this sport that these changes are achieved.”

