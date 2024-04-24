Renewed calls to ban greyhound racing in South Australia after deaths

The state has yet to appoint an inspector.

Australia.- The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds has issued a new call for a ban of greyhound racing in South Australia following the deaths of two dogs in 10 days at the Mount Gambier race track. According to the animal rights organisation, there have been 37 on-track incidents leading to deaths in Australia this year, including 11 deaths in April.

An investigation in South Australia last year suggested measures to improve the safety of animals and recommended hiring an independent inspector to oversee the changes in greyhound racing. However, that has not yet happened. The government says the process for appointing an inspector is moving forward.

