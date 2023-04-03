Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 30.2% in March

Casino revenue for the first quarter totalled KRW107.55bn

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported that casino sales grew 30.2 per cent year-on-year in March, from KRW6.85bn (US$5.6m) to KRW38.70bn (US$29.4m). Sales were up 5.2 per cent from February.

Table-game sales were up 28.1 per cent year-on-year to KRW35.77bn and up 4.3 per cent when compared to the previous month. Machine-game sales rose 62 per cent year-on-year and 18.8 per cent month-on-month to KRW2.92bn.

Grand Korea Leisure’s casino revenue for the first quarter totalled KRW107.55bn, up 132.3 per cent year-on-year. Table game revenue for the three months ended March 31 was slightly over KRW99.15bn, up 138.6 per cent; while sales of machine games rose 77.2 per cent to nearly KRW8.4bn.