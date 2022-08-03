Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 17% in July

Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW28.61bn.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for July. Casino sales increased 17 per cent month-on-month from KRW24.45bn to KRW28.61bn (US$21.8m). Year-on-year, sales were up 278 per cent.

GKL reported that table game revenue was up 17.8 per cent month-on-month and 328.5 per cent year-on-year at KRW26.09bn. Machine game sales were up 9.6 per cent and 70.3 per cent year-on-year at KRW2.52bn.

Casino sales for the first seven months of 2022 combined stand at KRW123.35bn, up 157.7 per cent when compared to last year. In 2021, the casino operator reported a net loss of KRW113.27bn (US$94.7m), up 76.1 per cent when compared to the KRW64.3bn loss registered in 2020.

South Korea reintroduces Covid-19 test requirements

The government of South Korea has decided to tighten its entry requirements due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. Since July 25, visitors need to produce a negative Cpvid-19 test result issued within 24 hours before boarding a flight.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters (CDC) said guidelines may be further adjusted based on the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. In June, the country resumed issuing short-term tourist visas for individual tourists and tour groups after inbound tourism was halted at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic.