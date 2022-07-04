Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 34.3% in June

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported KRW24.45bn (US$18.8m) in casino sales for June.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for June. It report that casino sales rose 34.3 per cent month-on-month from KRW18.21bn (US$14.7m) to KRW24.45bn (US$18.8m). year-on-year, casino sales were up 65 per cent.

GKL reported that table game revenue was up 36.9 per cent month-on-month and 66.9 per cent year-on-year at KRW22.15bn. Machine game sales were up 13.3 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 49.1 per cent year-on-year at KRW2.30bn.

For the first half of the year, casino sales reached KRW94.73bn. The figure was up 135.1 per cent year-on-year. The casino drop was up 126.5 per cent year-on-year at KRW675.35bn.

Authorities in South Korea began to allow the entry of foreign tourists on June 1. Independent travellers can enter through C-3 visas and groups via eVisa, which had been suspended since April 2020.