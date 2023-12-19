Goa police charge two in connection with alleged theft of casino chips

The casino chips were valued at Rs 13 lakh.

India.- Goa police have charged two Delhi residents in connection with the alleged theft of casino chips valued at Rs 13 lakh from Panjim’s Neo Majestic Casino. Times of India reports that a complaint was filed by Mukesh Gulati, director of Golden Peace Hotels & Resort.

Gulati says that the accused collaborated to offer 13 casino chips for sale at a discounted rate to a casino customer on Friday.

