India: 12 arrested in Goa for alleged illegal gambling

India.- Police in Goa arrested 12 people in a raid at Chances Casino yesterday (November 15). According to reports, offices arrested a card shuffler, a general manager and ten people who were gambling.

Police seized a card table, six tablets, 52 playing cards, a live card shuffler, a card scanner, a computer monitor, a dealer monitor, a cash chip float containing chips amounting to Rs 36 lakh and Rs 33,000 in cash.

Earlier this week, the Goa government said it would cancel the licence of any casino if key managerial staff were found guilty of criminal offences carrying a two-year imprisonment sentence or more. The government said people with previous convictions would not be granted licences.

Currently, Goa has six offshore and 11 onshore casinos. The gaming commissioner or inspection officer has the power to conduct periodic inspections of premises based on the nature and size of the business, the level of risk of money laundering or terrorist financing and other factors.

