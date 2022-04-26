Goa establishes casino commissioner’s powers

Authorities have set out the powers of the casino commissioner.

Authorities in Goa have finalised rules to streamline the state’s casino regulations and define the casino commissioner’s powers.

India.- New casino regulations have been forwarded to Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant for final approval. Under the new rules, the state’s casino commissioner will keep visitor records from casinos and will issue casino tickets – currently issued by casino operators.

The regulator will be responsible for licensing and collecting annual fees. It will have the power to shut down any casino if rules are violated. The commissioner will also have full control over all games played at casinos and will maintain records and documents.

The state government appointed its sales tax commissioner as casino commissioner back in 2019, but the mandate has yet to be confirmed.

The Goan government vowed to keep local people from the state’s casinos in 2012, but a ban didn’t arrive until February last year. In spite of the ban, there is still no law setting standards for its implementation.

The ban covers Goa’s six floating casinos and land-based gaming venues in five-star hotels. India’s biggest casino operator, Delta Corp, also plans to develop an integrated resort in Pernem. However, Pernem MLA and deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has objected to the plan.

Meghalaya gambling law will not allow locals to gamble

The state of Meghalaya passed legislation to legalise gambling in February 2021, but James PK Sangma, Meghalaya’s law and taxation minister, has now been forced to clarify that the legalisation applies only for tourists and not state residents.

Sangma told local media: “We came out with a Gaming Act and subsequently framed the Regulation of Gaming Rules, 2021. The government will accordingly issue licences to operate games of skill and chance, both online and offline. But the legalised gambling and gaming will only be for tourists and not residents of Meghalaya.”

The state of Meghalaya hopes to become a hub for gaming following the lead of other northeastern states Sikkim and Nagaland. A recent study found it to be the most gambling-friendly state in India.