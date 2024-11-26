Pachinko in Japan: Dynam Japan posts US$412.35m in revenue for H1

Revenue was down 1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Japan.- Dynam Japan Holdings, one of Japan’s largest pachinko hall operators, has shared its financial results for the first half of the year. It reported revenue of JPY63.7bn (US$412.35m), down 1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Profit before income taxes was up 22.3 per cent to JPY3.5bn (US$22.65m).

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company reached JPY2.1bn (US$13.59m). That’s a growth of 16.9 per cent year-on-year. Dynam Japan’s core business is its pachinko halls in Japan. It has 429 in operation, a five-unit decrease from the same period in 2023. Their revenue was JPY60.18bn (US$389.67m), a 3.2 per cent decline.

Revenue from high-cost halls was down 4.9 per cent to JPY1.43bn (US$9.26m) while revenue from low-cost halls declined 1.8 per cent to JPY581m (US$3.75m). The margin for high-cost halls dropped to 19 per cent, while the margin for low-playing-cost halls increased to 24.8 per cent. Operating expenses fell by JPY1.51bn (US$9.76m), or 2.6 per cent, to JPY57.70bn (US$372.24m).

The company said: “During the six months ended September 30, the economy in Japan was on a gentle recovery path thanks to a rise in inbound demand and a tendency for improved employment and household income. On the other hand, the future outlook remains uncertain due to the risk related to a downside swing in overseas economies”

It added: “The number of customers decreased due to diversification of leisure and suspensions and closures of pachinko halls continued. The pachislot market stayed firm as a growth in the number of customers especially in younger generations was seen mainly driven by the arrivals of smart pachislot machines. The pachinko market was highly expected to recover as the installation of pachinko machines equipped with Lucky Trigger offering new game performance began in addition to the installation of smart pachinko machines.”

The company said it will continue to make efforts to improve its structure to pursue profitability and progress its installation rate of smart pachinko and pachislot machines and hall remodeling.

See also: MGM-led consortium waives option to withdraw from Osaka IR development deal