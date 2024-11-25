Australian gambling ad ban will have to wait until 2025

Employment minister Murray Watt has told reporters that a ban will not make it through this year.

Australia.- It looks unlikely that there will be any progress on banning gambling adverts in Australia this year after communications minister Michelle Rowland‘s withdrew a proposed bill on misinformation after failing to secure support in the Senate.

Employment minister Murray Watt confirmed to reporters on Sunday that “There is simply is not going to be enough time this week to pass that legislation.”

Trade Minister Don Farrell told Sky News: “Sometimes it always takes longer than you think. “But Michelle is an excellent minister. She knows what she wants in this area and she’ll continue to have discussions.”

Opposition and anti-gambling advocates have called for a total ban on gambling ads as proposed by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy. The Greens put forward their own bill to those ends in Ocotber after it was reported in September that the government favoured an immediate ban on online gambling ads and a partial ban on television ads from 2026. Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government had not made a final decision.

L&GNSW reminds venues about new ATM rules

Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has reminded hotels and clubs with gaming machines in New South Wales (NSW) that from January 1, 2025, ATMS or EFTPOS terminals must be positioned at least five metres from the entrance to any gaming room or area where gaming machines are located. ATMS must not be visible from gaming rooms.

The L&GNSW said venues that cannot comply with the new requirements can apply for an exemption. “An exemption can only be granted if it is not possible to comply with the five-metre radius rule because it would result in the venue contravening the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 or the Work Health and Safety Act 2011,” the regulator said.

The L&GNSW will host a webinar on November 26 from 10am to 11am via Microsoft Teams to provide guidance on the requirements, the implementation timeline and insights from inspections. The regulator said: “Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with our inspectors, ask questions, and gain practical advice on how to effectively implement these changes in their establishments.”

Hotels and clubs in NSW are already prohibited from displaying any signage or advertising related to gaming machines on or visible from ATMs or EFTPOS terminals. Venues must not use any directional signs for cash machines if they are visible from gaming areas. The measure had been introduced in July but venues were given a one-month grace period.

