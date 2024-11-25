Hann Philippines’ Hann Casino Resort expansion completion targeted for 2026

The expansion includes new space for both gaming and non-gaming activities.

The Philippines.- Hann Philippines has announced its plans to expand its Hann Casino Resort in Clark Freeport Zone. It will add 22,113 square metres to the integrated resort (IR). Some 5,093 square metres will be dedicated to gaming, with the ground floor hosting over 60 additional gaming tables. The second floor will feature over 500 new slot machines and a private gaming area.

The project will also add new dining options, including fine dining restaurants offering Korean, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine, and a casual dining venue with an East Asian menu. A central coffee and tea lounge said to be inspired by the Silk Road will transform into a cocktail and wine lounge during the evenings.

The company said the first phase of the expansion project was slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, with full completion targeted for the first quarter of 2026. “The positive outlook for tourism and gaming in the region are significant indicators to proceed with an expansion plan that will address current market demands and introduce new concepts that will excite our discerning markets and lifestyle seekers,” the company said.

To pay for the development, Hann Philippines has secured a PHP6bn (US$105.6m) loan from Asia United Bank Corporation (AUB) and Union Bank (UB) of the Philippines.

Ernesto Uy, executive vice president of Asia United Bank Corporation, said: “Hann Philippines has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and growth. We are proud to support this expansion project and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Antonino A.S. Fajardo, executive vice president of Union Bank of the Philippines, added, “Hann Philippines has established itself as a leader in the industry and is committed to differentiated products and superb customer experience. They already have a large economic footprint in Clark, and this expansion further affirms their long-term vision and strategy.”

Dae Sik Han, chairman and CEO of Hann Philippines expressed his appreciation to his partners, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our bank partners for their unwavering trust and support for Hann Philippines. Together, we are creating a vibrant future not just for our company but for the region’s tourism and economic development.”

Philippine GGR up 37.5% for Q3

Gross gaming revenue from the Philippine casino sector in the third quarter of the year was PHP94.61bn (US$1.61bn). That’s an increase of 37.5 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent sequentially from PHP89.23bn (US$1.56bn) in the second quarter of the year.

According to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), the largest growth was seen in the eGames sector, where revenue rose by 464.38 per cent year-over-year to PHP35.71bn. Private casino resorts, including those in Manila’s Entertainment City, continue to be the biggest contributors. They generated PHP50.72bn, a decline of 2.3 per cent year-on-year but a rise of 2 per cent sequentially. Revenue from PAGCOR-operated casinos reached PHP3.64bn, down 26.3 per cent from a year earlier and 22.4 sequentially.