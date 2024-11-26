Victoria Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 presented to parliament

The government of Victoria aims to introduce new mandatory pre-commitment limits and a carded-play system.

Australia.- The minister for casino, gaming and liquor regulation Melissa Horne has today (November 26) introduced the Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 to the state parliament in Victoria. The proposed legislation includes new mandatory pre-commitment limits for gambling machines.

The bill would limit the maximum amount a gambler can put into an electronic gaming machine to AU$100 (US$68.31) a time, down from the current limit of AU$1,000. Meanwhile, carded-play would be compulsory for machines and would require players to set pre-determined spending limits. The default spending limit would be set at AU$50, although gamblers would be able to adjust this under a scheme, agreed upon by the Labor government and the Greens earlier this year.

The introduction of the carded-play system would begin with a pilot in mid-2025 at select venues followed by a phased implementation. Crown Melbourne, the state’s largest casino operator, has already implemented mandatory carded play.

According to The Guardian, the bill also proposes to slow down spin rates. Any new machines approved after December 1, 2025, would have a minimum spin rate of three seconds, reducing the speed of play by 40 per cent.

Horne emphasised the importance of the new legislation, stating that “almost 30 per cent of Victorians who play gaming machines face gambling harm.” She said: “Gambling harm has consequences, not just for the person gambling but for everyone around them. These reforms provide important protections for people using gaming machines and for their loved ones.”

Crown Melbourne said: “Today’s announcement is an important milestone that will see these safety measures extended across Victoria. Carded play makes it easier for guests to control their gaming by setting their own limits, encouraging safer play. This consistent, state-wide approach will ensure all guests benefit from these world-leading safety protections, no matter where they choose to play.”

Mike Volkert, Crown Melbourne CEO, added: “Crown has led by example, demonstrating that carded play is essential to developing a safer gaming environment. Our experience in developing and implementing these reforms means that we are well-placed to assist the government and industry as they work to establish a safer and more sustainable gaming environment throughout Victoria.”

Australian gambling ad ban will have to wait until 2025

It looks unlikely that there will be any progress on banning gambling adverts in Australia this year after communications minister Michelle Rowland withdrew a proposed bill on misinformation after failing to secure support in the Senate.

Employment minister Murray Watt confirmed to reporters on Sunday that “There is simply is not going to be enough time this week to pass that legislation.”

Trade Minister Don Farrell told Sky News: “Sometimes it always takes longer than you think. “But Michelle is an excellent minister. She knows what she wants in this area and she’ll continue to have discussions.”

Opposition and anti-gambling advocates have called for a total ban on gambling ads as proposed by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy. The Greens put forward their own bill to those ends in Ocotber after it was reported in September that the government favoured an immediate ban on online gambling ads and a partial ban on television ads from 2026. Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government had not made a final decision.