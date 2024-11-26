Sands China unveils Venetian Arena

The revamped Venetian Arena has a 14,000-seat capacity and new VIP suites.

Macau.- Sands China has unveiled its rebranded Venetian Arena at the Venetian Macao casino resort in a media tour on Monday (November 25). The revamped concerts and event venue replaces the former Cotai Arena, which opened in 2007.

Originally with a seating capacity of 15,000, the Venetian Arena now has 14,000 seats following its redesign. It now has 15 VIP suites on the main concourse level along with food and beverage services and private restrooms in an area that used to have standard seating. There are also seven “VIP bunker suites”, and an expanded VIP section on the fourth level of the arena, which includes 10 Sky Box suites with catering options. A new VIP lounge can accommodate up to 450 guests.

Other changes include a retractable seating system and increased rigging capacity for varied event setups. Sands China did not disclose any details about the cost.

The Venetian Arena is to host Hong Kong pop singer Panther Chan this Saturday (November 30). Next month, it will host an NBA Legends Celebrity Game followed by a performance from Grammy-nominated artist Charlie Puth a week later.

The only other large-event venue in Macau with more than 10,000 seats is the Galaxy Arena at the Galaxy International Conference Center. This facility, part of Phase III of Galaxy Macau casino resort in Cotai, has a seating capacity of 16,000.

Sands China continues to lead GGR market share in Q3, analysts say

Deutsche Bank has reported that Sands China contributed 24.5 per cent of Macau’s GGR in the third quarter of the year. Its GGR was down 1.6 per cent sequentially at just over US$1.68bn. It was followed by Galaxy Entertainment Group which contributed 19.1 per cent of GGR.

The company’s GGR was down 1.8 per cent at US$1.31bn. Melco Resorts share was 14.7 per cent, followed by MGM Macau with 14.8 per cent, Wynn Macau with 12.8 per cent, and SJM Holdings with 14.1 per cent.

See also: Sands China posts net revenue of US$1.77bn for Q3

GGR reported by the six gaming concessionaires reached US$6.8bn, a slight decrease from the US$6.9bn reported a year before. SJM Holdings reported US$967m, up 8.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Its mass GGR rose from US$821m to US$867m, with its mass-market share climbing from 13.4 per cent to 14.3 per cent. VIP GGR increased from US$69m to US$100m, and its VIP market share went up from 8.1 per cent to 12.4 per cent.

Sands China posted GGR of US$1.68m. Mass GGR fell to US$1.50bn, with a market share of 24.8 per cent. Sands China’s VIP GGR decreased from US$179m to US$177m. The VIP market share was 21.8 per cent.