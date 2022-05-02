Genting Singapore appoints Tan Hee Teck as CEO

Tan Hee Teck has been president and chief operating officer of the company since 2010.

Genting Singapore’s board has elected Tan Hee Teck as its new CEO.

Singapore.- Genting Singapore’s board has named Tan Hee Teck as its new CEO. Tan Hee Teck has been with the group since 2004 and has been the president and chief operating officer of the company since 2010.

The nominating committee and the board have assessed that Tan Hee Teck has the qualifications and experience to be appointed as the chief executive officer of the company. He was responsible for the successful bidding of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in 2006.

The latest announcement comes after the board reelected Lim Kok Thay as executive chairman. Genting Singapore Ltd has reported a strong year-on-year net profit of S$183.3m in 2021, compared with S$69.2m the year before.

Genting Singapore to show revenue and profit in 2022, analysts say

Vitaly Umansky, an analyst at Bernstein, has predicted that Genting Singapore will report revenue and profit growth for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 after Singapore reopened its borders to tourism for fully vaccinated visitors today (April 1).

Growth will, however, be limited as travel restrictions are expected to continue in China, which makes up about 30 per cent of the company’s business.