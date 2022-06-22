Genting Malaysia works on a comprehensive recovery plan

Genting Malaysia Bhd says it’s working hard on a marketing plan to attract more visitors to its complexes.

Malaysia.- Genting Malaysia‘s revenue was up 176.2 per cent year-on-year to MYR1.72bn (US$391.3m) in the first quarter, but there’s still a long way to go. Now the company has announced a series of marketing strategies and increased database analytics with the aim of attracting more visitors.

The casino operator soft-opened its Genting SkyWorld outdoor theme park in February and is confident that visitor numbers will grow as more attractions open at the complex. To date, only about three-quarters of attractions are available.

The Malaysian government announced the reopening of borders in April, and the company believes the number of visitors will start to grow in the second half of the year. It said it plans to ramp up marketing efforts to expand its customer base in the US.

It also plans to leverage its improved facilities at Resorts World New York City and expand product offerings to increase business.

In the UK and Egypt, the group’s operating income rebounded to MYR395.3m in the first quarter of this year, nearly 10 times higher than in the first quarter of 2021. In the US and Bahamas, the group’s leisure and hospitality revenue rose 39.6 per cent year-on-year to MYR357.9m. Adjusted EBITDA for these markets rose 13.7 per cent year-on-year to MYR78m.