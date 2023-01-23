Former police officers wanted in connection with e-sabong kidnapping hand themselves in

The former police officers were being sought as part of an investigation into the kidnapping of an e-sabong agent in Laguna.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that two former police officers who were wanted in connection with the kidnapping of an e-sabong agent in Laguna have handed themselves in. The PNP said Rigel Brosas and Daryl Paghangaan surrendered after a series of negotiations.

The two men along with former patrolman Roy Navarrete were wanted for potential connection with the kidnapping of Ricardo Lasco, on August 30, 2021. PNP spokesman Colonel Jean Fajardo said Brosas, Paghangaaan and Navarrete fired last year after being linked to the kidnapping.

The Lasco case is one of the eight being handled by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Special Investigation Task Group “Sabungero”. Some 34 disappearances have been connected to the e-sabong industry between April 2021 and January 2022.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte suspended legal online cockfighting in May after 23 senators signed Resolution No. 996 calling for a suspension. To date, the CIDG has filed at least 15 cases related to disappearances related to the industry.