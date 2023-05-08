Former PAGCOR chair to present evidence in graft case

Efraim Genuino was accused of releasing US$671.9k to the national swimming team without approval.

Efraim Genuino will present evidence on June 26 and July 3.

The Philippines.- Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairperson Efraim Genuino is set to present evidence on two of 39 criminal charges. According to local media, Genuino is set to testify in court on the authorship of the signatures on documents submitted against him.

In March, the Sandiganbayan, the country’s anti-graft court, convicted Genuino for misusing PAGCOR funds in 2012 by releasing PHP37m (US$671.9k) to the national swimming team without the board’s approval. Genuino and two co-accused, former PAGCOR president and CEO Rafael Francisco and former Philippine Sports Commission chair William Ramirez were sentenced to prison for six years and one month to 10 years.

However, the prosecution has not raised any objections to Genuino’s motion to present evidence to defend himself, leading the Sandiganbayan to schedule two hearings for June 26 and July 3.