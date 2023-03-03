Former PAGCOR chair found guilty of graft

Efraim Genuino has been sentenced to prison for a minimum of six years and one month.

The Philippines.- Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairperson Efraim Genuino has been found guilty of graft. According to Rappler, The Sandiganbayan, the country’s anti-graft court, found that Genuino had misused PAGCOR funds in 2012 when he released PHP37m (US$671.9k) to the national swimming team without the board’s approval.

The court found him guilty of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and sentenced him to prison for a minimum of six years and one month to a maximum of 10 years. He has been perpetually disqualified from public office. However, he was acquitted on another count of graft related to the swimmers’ use of a facility owned by his family.

Genuino claimed there was no proof that he signed the cheques to the Philippine Amateur Swimming Association.

