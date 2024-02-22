DigiPlus joins FTSE Global Equity Index Series Asia Pacific
DigiPlus has been included in the Financial Times Stock Exchange Global Equity Index Series Asia Pacific Ex Japan, China in the Micro Cap Category.
The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp (previously Leisure and Resorts World Corporation) has been selected to join the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro cap) during the latest semi-annual review. According to Bilyonaryo, DigiPlus president Andy Tsui said he hopes the inclusion will increase the company’s visibility and broaden its investor base.
The company registered a net income of PHP2.1bn in the first nine months of 2023, more than a tenfold growth year-on-year.
