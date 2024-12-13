DigiPlus Interactive obtains two awards at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024

The company earned the Corporate Excellence and Fast Enterprise awards.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive has received two awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024. The company won the Corporate Excellence Award and the Fast Enterprise Award.

The awards ceremony took place at Hilton Manila on December 11. It recognised businesses and people for their achievements, leadership, and innovation. DigiPlus said the Corporate Excellence Award recognised its commitment to sustainable growth, innovative leadership and exemplary business practices. Meanwhile, the Fast Enterprise Award acknowledged the company’s rapid growth and adaptability in an ever-evolving and competitive market.

Celeste Jovenir, vice president for investor relations, corporate communications, and sustainability, said: “DigiPlus was born from a vision to redefine digital entertainment in the Philippines. This recognition is a celebration of the incredible passion, ingenuity, and dedication of our team. It is also a tribute to our stakeholders, whose trust empowers us, and the communities we serve, who inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and elevating entertainment experiences for all.”

DigiPlus’ Celeste Jovenir and Jasper Vicencio take centre stage to accept the Corporate Excellence and Fast Enterprise Awards, marking a proud moment of recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024. Source: DigiPlus.

In November, DigiPlus and its social development branch, BingoPlus Foundation, launched a campaign to educate Filipino players about responsible gaming. The campaign uses the term Petsa de Peligro, which refers to the necessity for caution before paydays in the Philippines, as a metaphor for times when players should be careful in their gaming. According to DigiPlus, it aligns with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) ‘s initiatives to ensure safe and responsible gaming.

See also: DigiPlus qualifies for Brazil online gambling licence