DigiPlus launches responsible gaming campaign in the Philippines

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corporation and its social development branch, BingoPlus Foundation, has launched a campaign to educate Filipino players about responsible gaming. Dubbed “Pusta de Peligro”, it aims to provide tools to make informed decisions and manage gaming.

The campaign uses the term Petsa de Peligro, which refers to the necessity for caution before paydays in the Philippines, as a metaphor for times when players should be careful in their gaming. According to DigiPlus, it aligns with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s initiatives to ensure safe and responsible gaming.

It says the campaign has a “three-pronged approach to prevention, education and intervention” and aims to “teach Filipinos how to know the risks, set limits and get the right support.”

On November 14, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation hosted a hybrid talk show at their headquarters, attended by over 200 participants both in-person and online. Teresita Cambe-Castillo, a licensed psychologist, chairperson of the Seagulls Flock Organization, and a member of the International Gambling Certification Board, shared insights on identifying signs of excessive gaming and how to provide mental health assistance to oneself or others. Meanwhile, financial expert Armand Bengco discussed how to maintain their winnings by managing money effectively, creating an entertainment budget and spending wisely.

Source: DigiPlus.

Rafael Jasper Vicencio, director of DigiPlus Interactive and president of AB Leisure Exponent and Total GameZone Xtreme, the operator of BingoPlus Stores, said: “We’re committed to more than just delivering exciting digital entertainment. With Pusta de Peligro, we’re taking responsibility to help players be mindful, enjoy responsibly, and stay financially aware.”

Celeste Jovenir, COO of BingoPlus Foundation and vice president of DigiPlus Interactive, said: “Pusta de Peligro is just the beginning. We are committed to setting the bar as a responsible industry leader, helping Filipinos navigate gaming wisely, for truly enjoyable and rewarding experiences with us.”

DigiPlus says no definitive plan to acquire CasinoPlus

DigiPlus Interactive has said it has no definite plans to purchase the online gaming provider CasinoPlus. “Acquisitions have always been in the Company’s plan as part of its strategic expansion. However, there are no definitive plans at this time,” it said.

The statement comes after Bilyonaryo.com reported that the company was looking to buy CasinoPlus in a “mega-deal which could completely change the game for the Philippine online gaming industry”. According to the site, DigiPlus and Casino Plus would have a combined monthly revenue of PHP10bn (US$170.4m). As reported by GGRAsia, CasinoPlus possesses a gaming licence for the integrated resort (IR) Hotel Stotsenberg and Casino in Clark, two hours north of Manila.

