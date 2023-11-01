DigiPlus acquires Gamemaster for US$2.2m

In the second quarter of the year, DigiPlus recorded a 51 per cent quarterly profit increase.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp will pay PHP125m.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp (previously Leisure and Resorts World Corporation) has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of its non-direct subsidiary, Gamemaster Integrated to restructure its operations. It will acquire 1.25 million shares at PHP100 each for a total transaction value of PHP125m (US$2.2m). These shares will be procured from a subsidiary of AB Leisure Global Inc., which itself is a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The group said it will develop and operate a new digital gaming platform offering a variety of card games. DigiPlus said it will consolidate its digital gaming platforms into direct subsidiaries to enhance efficiencies and synergies. The group noted that it is “expanding its product offerings to cater to a broader range of demographics and lifestyle preferences”.

In the second quarter of the year, the company reported a 51 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net income to PHP659.6m (US$11.6m) and EBITDA of PHP755m (US$13.3m), up 48 per cent. DigiPlus posted a 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue to PHP4.8bn (US$84.51m), mainly attributed to BingoPlus.