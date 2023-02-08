DICJ names new deputy director

Chui Hou Ian will hold the position for at least a year.

Chui Hou Ian has previously served as a consultant in the office of the secretary for economy and finance.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has named Chui Hou Ian as deputy director for a year. At a ceremony with secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong in attendance, Adriano Marques Ho, director of DICJ, said Chui was suitable for the casino regulator’s management due to his professional background.

Chui was previously a consultant in the secretary for economy and finance’s office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in gaming management and a master’s degree in hotel management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

He gained industry experience working at Wynn Las Vegas and was involved in pre-opening preparations at L’Arc Macau where he served as VP of casino management after his return to Macau. Chui also served as a government representative at Sociedade de Lotarias Wing Hing for a year. Fellow DICJ deputy director Lio Chi Chong was appointed in February 2021.

See also: DICJ names Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco as head of gaming inspection