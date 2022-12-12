DICJ names Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco as head of gaming inspection

Basaloco joined the DICJ in 1988, working initially in its Gaming Contracts Inspection Department.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has named Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco is the new head of its Gaming Inspection Department. Basaloco took office on December 7 at a ceremony attended by the regulator’s head Adriano Marques Ho.

Ho said the Gaming Inspection Department was an “essential entity”. He said he hoped Basalocco would carry out its duties faithfully, build a cohesive team and efficiently enforce the rules set out in Macau’s new gaming law, which was approved in June.

Basaloco joined the DICJ in 1988, initially working in the Gambling Contract Inspection Unit. He holds a degree in physical education and sport from the Polytechnic Institute of Macau.

