Delhi police arrest 12 over alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were made in the capital’s Shahdara District.

India.- Police in Delhi have arrested 12 people and seized over Rs 20,000 cash, 10 mobile phones, and gambling materials in an operation against illegal gambling in the Geeta Colony, Shahdara District.

Police conducted the raid on April 1 after a tip-off that a person named Sunny was running a satta operation. Three of those arrested are alleged to be accountants and nine to be customers.

DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said a case has been filed under Sections 3, 4, 9, and 55 of the Gambling Act. The alleged leader of the operation was not present. Police have launched a hunt.

Satta is a form of illegal gambling or betting that originated in India. It involves placing bets on the outcome of certain events, such as the winning numbers in a lottery or the result of a cricket match. The term is derived from the Hindi word for “gambling” or “betting.”

Last year, police in Delhi arrested more than 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling.