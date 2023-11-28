Crown Melbourne to reintroduce tournament poker

The last tournament was held in 2020.

The casino operator will host a weekly event from tomorrow.

Australia.- Crown Melbourne is to reintroduce tournament poker. It hasn’t held such an event since early 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and regulatory challenges stemming from the Finkelstein Royal Commission into Crown’s Melbourne casino licence.

The new weekly event is set to start tomorrow (November 29) and will feature a $250 buy-in. Crown Melbourne is relocating its poker room from its location in the Las Vegas Room upstairs to the first floor. It believes the new location will make poker more visible to the public and provide players with a better guest experience.

Daniel Trubiano, Crown Melbourne’s casino manager – Table Games, told Poker Media: “Our aim is to bring tournament poker to back better than it was.”

