Crown Resorts launches new campaign

The campaign slogan is “Here’s Where Things Get Interesting”.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced through a company filing the launch of a new advertising campaign. The campaign aims to show the company’s transition “from a conventional casino and hotel establishment to a dynamic and vibrant entertainment destination.”

With the slogan “Here’s Where Things Get Interesting,” the national campaign includes ads on television, outdoor spaces, print media and social media. According to the company, its new direction reflects research and engagement with stakeholders. The initial phase of the campaign will include a series of events in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, including sports, music, art, dining and entertainment.

Crown Melbourne is set to host the AFL’s Brownlow Medal event at its Palladium ballroom, with plans to return to the Birdcage Enclosure at the upcoming Melbourne Cup Carnival in October. Crown Perth will host musicals and art. Crown Resorts will also be the Australian presenting partner for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Sydney and Melbourne.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “Today marks an exciting new chapter in Crown’s history. Our reimagined Crown brand presents an opportunity to build a culture and character that enriches our cities through tourism, employment, world-class entertainment, hospitality, retail, and dining experiences.

“Over the last two years, we have worked very hard as a business to set Crown on a path to fundamentally change for the better. Upon opening, Crown was renowned as the home of all things interesting, and the place that makes the ordinary extraordinary. With new owners, new management, a new strategy, a new visual identity, and a new experience, we will do so again.

“To us, ‘interesting’ is the promise of something unique, elevated, unexpected, and memorable. ‘Interesting’ jolts you from the mundane. Our research told us that Australians expect that from Crown. As we move forward, interesting experiences will be a critical part of our strategy to energise our cities and supercharge Australia’s tourism revival.

“The leadership of this campaign is a testament to Danielle Keighery and her team, who have breathed new life into the Crown brand and helped set the company up for future success. Ahead of her upcoming departure from Crown, I’d like to thank Danielle for her enormous contribution and wish her all the best for her future.”

The new brand direction was created in partnership with The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song. It comes almost a month after the company announced the closure of one of its two VIP gaming rooms in Sydney due to falling visitor numbers since the venue’s opening a year ago. The company has been hit with multiple fines for breaches of regulations.