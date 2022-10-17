CNMI Court grants APC acquisition of part of IPI inventory

Angel Playing Cards (APC) has acquired 201 Super Angel Eye dealing shoes to IPI for $301,500.

Northern Mariana Islands.- IPI’s receiver Clear Management Ltd has reported that Angel Playing Cards (APC) has repurchased 201 Super Angel Eye dealing shoes amounting to $301,500. Attorney Michael White representing Clear Management and attorney Richard Miller representing APC signed the deal.

Chief justice Ramona Manglona has approved the transaction and granted the request of attorney Michael White to have the funds transferred and held in an escrow trust account.

IPI’s receiver Clear Management Ltd began its auction of the casino operator’s property on October 7. The inventory for auction comprises over 365 slot machines and 39 electronic table games, together with signage, bases, and slot stools. There are over 240 gaming tables, high-end gaming utilities, 1,400 plus gaming chairs and various casino and cage equipment, including cash counters, safes, and chips.

In August, Manglona lifted the stay on the limited receivership previously granted to IPI, allowing the auction to go ahead. The judge granted a motion filed by seven workers to lift Imperial Pacific International’s moratorium on the sale in compliance with a US bankruptcy judge’s decision.