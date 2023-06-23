NSW government reduces number of gaming machines by 3,000

From July 1, the government will require all new electronic gaming machines to have a cash input limit of AU$500.

Australia.- The New South Wales (NSW) Government has announced that it will reduce the number of electronic gaming machines in the state by more than 3,000. It has also approved a tenfold reduction in the cash feed-in limit for all new poker machines entering service from July 1. The new limit will be AU$500 (US$334.95) instead of AU$5,000.

These measures reflect a pre-election commitment and follow the government’s ban on external signage for gaming rooms. Venues have been given until September 1 to remove signage referencing gambling with names like ‘Dragon’s Den’ or ‘VIP Lounge.’ The NSW government has also passed legislation prohibiting political parties from accepting financial donations from clubs with gaming machines from July 1.

Gambling minister David Harris said: “We promised the people of NSW that we’d reform the gaming sector in a way that reduced gambling harm while future-proofing the industry. One of these commitments was to reduce the number of poker machines in this state – and this is an important step forward.

“Further down the track, we’ll also be changing the GME forfeiture scheme so that for every two entitlements traded, one will be forfeited – which will see numbers drop at a faster rate. It’s important that as we navigate through these changes, we engage with industry so that we can ensure vibrancy of our hospitality and gaming industries.”

The announcement comes amid controversy over the delayed implementation of a cashless gambling trial. Harris said the delay was to allow the creation of an independent panel to oversee the trial.