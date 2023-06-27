Citigroup says Jacky Cheung concerts boosted Sands’ market share

Sands saw growth in its share of market share of premium mass wagers.

Citigroup says the concerts had a positive impact for Sands China.

Macau.- The investment bank Citigroup has highlighted the positive influence of a series of concerts by Hong Kong singer and actor Jacky Cheung on Sands China’s market share in Macau. According to analysts, George Choi and Ryan Cheung, Sands experienced month-on-month growth of 14 percentage points in its market share of premium mass wagers, reaching 37 per cent.

Analysts reported that the average wager per player amounted to HK$27,303 (US$3,488), compared to HK$17,142 (US$2,190) in May. Total bets rose 9 per cent month-on-month to HK$9.1m (US$1.16m), 91 per cent of 2019 figures, despite June normally being a month of lower performance than May.

Analysts also acknowledged the performance of Galaxy Macau as the largest property in terms of premium mass wager for two consecutive months. They put this down to its proximity to Venetian Macao and the influence of the Jacky Cheung concerts.

