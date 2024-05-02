Chinese lottery sales up 11.7% in April

Sales in March reached CNY55.6bn (US$7.8bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales reached CNY55.6bn (US$7.8bn) in March, up 11.7 per cent year-on-year. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY18.88bn (US$2.6bn), up 22.4 per cent, while sports lottery sales rose 6.9 per cent to CNY36.72bn (US$5.1bn).

Cumulatively, Chinese lottery sales for the first three months of the year were up 19.7 per cent in year-on-year terms to CNY149.47bn (US$20.9bn). For full-year 2023, lottery sales were up by 36.5 per cent at CNY579.7bn (US$81.64bn). The sales of tickets for the welfare system increased by 31.3 per cent to CNY194.44bn while sports lottery tickets sales rose by 39.3 per cent to CNY385.26bn.